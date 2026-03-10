New Rail Timetable to Deliver Boost to North Wales and Summer Services in West Wales

Transport for Wales will introduce one of the most significant timetable changes for North Wales in a generation this May.

West Wales will also benefit from extra trains on busy, holiday routes and on Sundays over the summer to support the local tourism economy in the region.

The changes will increase the number of rail services on the North Wales Coast Line by around 50%.

Delivered through the wider Network North Wales investment programme, these changes mark a major step in improving rail capacity, reliability, and connectivity across the region, supporting growing demand for sustainable travel and stronger community links, TfW said.

From 17 May 2026, customers will benefit from a completely redesigned timetable covering all routes north and west of Shrewsbury and Crewe, excluding services between Wrexham and Bidston.

The new structure introduces a standard hourly pattern, meaning some trains will run at the same time each hour to make journey planning easier.

The changes will deliver a significant increase in train frequency and capacity between Chester and Llandudno Junction, one of the busiest sections of the Wales and Borders rail network.

They are also an important step in preparing for the rollout of phase one of Pay as you Go (PAYG) in North Wales this year. The first phase of the rollout, which goes live on 18 May, includes 15 stations from Wrexham General – Bidston.

TfW said it was pleased to be bringing PAYG to North Wales following its success in Southeast Wales.

Because of this major timetable change, some direct journeys will no longer operate. However the timetable is planned so customers will still be able to make longer journeys by easily changing trains at key hubs like Chester and Llandudno Junction, TfW said.

Calling patterns are also changing and trains may stop at different stations than before. This is especially important for anyone making connections with other train operators, who may also be adjusting their timetables, TfW said.

Key changes

North Wales coast and borders

Trains from Manchester Airport to Llandudno will now serve Holyhead instead, improving links to Northwest England and enhancing ferry connections to Ireland from Manchester.

The separate Wrexham – Chester and Chester – Crewe hourly services are being combined into one through service.

The Liverpool – Chester service will be extended to Llandudno, offering new direct travel opportunities.

The Birmingham – North Wales service (including from Birmingham International Airport) – currently every two hours – will operate to and

from Llandudno Junction, not Holyhead.

A new service pattern will improve commuting options to Holyhead and Bangor, supporting local employment and economic growth.

Valley station will become a compulsory call on all relevant services, helping to give customers greater confidence in travelling from this stop.

West Wales

There will also be extra trains on busy, holiday routes such as between Carmarthen and Tenby until September, and extra trains on Sundays in August and September.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“This is fantastic news for passengers. “Alongside a generational £14 billion investment in Welsh rail, new trains and a fare freeze, the new timetable change is another huge improvement for public transport. “This amounts to almost a doubling of TfW services on the North Wales Coast Line and vitally important additional trains on busy holiday routes across West Wales.”

Colin Lea, TfW Planning and Performance Director, said: