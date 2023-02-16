New Projects Sought for £30 Million North Wales Growth Deal Funding

Ambition North Wales is seeking applications for new projects to join their ambitious, innovative Growth Deal portfolio after announcing a funding allocation of up to £30 million. The funding aims to support projects that have the potential to drive economic growth and create jobs in the region.

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, said:

“We are delighted to announce this call for new projects, and we look forward to receiving applications that can demonstrate how they can contribute to our Growth Deal aims and create a sustainable and long-term economic impact here in North Wales.” “We are particularly interested in transformational projects which are investment ready and complement the programme objectives for Agri-food and Tourism, Low Carbon Energy, and Land and Property. We also welcome applications that fit with our Digital Connectivity and Innovation in High Value Manufacturing programmes, where they demonstrate the potential to deliver significant new jobs and investment into the region.”

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director for Ambition North Wales, added:

“The Growth Deal has a long-term focus and will build a more vibrant, sustainable and resilient economy here in North Wales. The Growth Deal Funding is a great opportunity to identify new and exciting projects to help achieve our ambitions.”

Applications are now open. Information on applying, the funding criteria and further requirements can be found here.

A Q&A webinar event will take place on the 27th of February at 12:30pm to discuss any questions about the opportunity. To register your place click here.