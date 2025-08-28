New Project Offers Fully Funded ‘Green’ Training to Anglesey and Gwynedd Businesses

A project is being launched to offer fully funded ‘green’ training to individuals and businesses on Anglesey and Gwynedd to take practical steps towards a low carbon future.

The Employer Green Skills SPF Transitional Project, which will run from this September to March 2026, is being run by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and aims to support 30 companies in Anglesey and 90 in Gwynedd.

It’s designed to build on the success of two previous projects – Net Sero Gwynedd and Employer Skills North Wales. All three projects are supported by the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

The new project allows Busnes@LlandrilloMenai to continue to provide fully funded, specialist ‘green’ and associated training, such as retrofit, renewables and air and ground source heating.

The training aims to support small companies and tradespeople, enabling them to offer new services and become part of supply chains supporting carbon reduction in housing and construction.

The project will also fund associated business and management skills, such as Prince2 Project Management, CIM Marketing Courses and micro learning modules in a range of business skills.

Iona Wyn Jones, a Grŵp Llandrillo Menai business development adviser, will manage the project and experts from Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and CIST (Centre for Infrastructure Skills and Technology) will deliver the specialists training.

Training will be held at Canolfan CIST Llangefni, Tŷ Gwyrddfai, Penygroes, near Caernarfon and Llwyn Brain, Bangor, with limited online provision. Email contact for the project is: TBC@gllm.ac.uk .

The two previous projects run by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and CIST have supported companies and individuals to develop their skills with specialist training and accredited qualifications in construction, civil engineering, carbon reduction and retrofit.