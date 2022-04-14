New Project Manager Role Will Have Major Impact on the North Wales Economy

The Role: Project Manager, Land and Property

Location: North Wales with Hybrid working

Salary: £39,571 – £41,591

Deadline: 19th April 2022

How to Apply: Ambition North Wales | Join the team

In this new recruitment series, Interviewing the Interviewer, Business News Wales interviews the hiring managers behind some of Wales more impactful and strategic roles in this new ongoing feature.

As the North Wales economy continues to accelerate, the body responsible for shaping the region’s economy, Ambition North Wales, is looking for a new project manager to help push forward some of the region’s Land and Property development projects, all of which will have long lasting legacy within the regional economy within North Wales.

In this episode Business News Wales interview David Mathews, Land and Property Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales

The Land and Property Programme will address the challenges that face the property market in North Wales, developing sites to provide residential and employment premises and maximise capacity at key transport links.

The programme currently consists of six independent projects, five of which are the provision of primary services to development sites or the provision of approved gap funding to development viability. The sixth project is a series linked investments into the port of Holyhead for the provision of safeguarding works and capacity enhancements.