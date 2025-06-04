New Project Awarded £1.8m to Boost Science in Schools

An education project led by the Institute of Physics (IOP) has been awarded more than £1.8 million through the Curriculum for Wales grant support programme.

Details of the funding for ‘Boosting Science Education in Wales,' a partnership between the IOP, the Royal Society of Chemistry and Science Made Simple, were announced by Welsh Government.

The project will deliver a suite of support activities for teachers and technicians, working from early years through to GCSE level and will cover professional development, specialised coaching and mentoring.

It will also produce bilingual science teaching resources and deliver a series of confidence-boosting workshops for primary and secondary school teachers and technicians. The programme will deliver more than 250 activities and events over three years, and work with schools across the length and breadth of Wales.

Emma Tamplin, the IOP's Learning and Skills Manager for Wales, said:

“We're delighted to have been awarded this funding, which is aimed at bringing the new curriculum in the sciences to life. Scientific literacy is a key skill for work and for life. Physics alone supports more than 100,000 jobs in Wales, but science also teaches us the critical thinking skills we need to be engaged citizens.