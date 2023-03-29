New Power-Line must Deliver Real and Felt Economic Energy in Rural Communities

Written by:

Nigel Hollet

Director

CLA Cymru

The Welsh Government and energy company Green GEN Cymru have been urged to work together to ensure that the proposed new 90-mile power line benefits rural businesses.

“The Welsh Government and energy company Green GEN Cymru need to work together to ensure the proposed new 90 mile power line delivers a real and felt boost of energy to rural businesses,” says Nigel Hollet, Director, CLA Cymru. “The proposed power-line will cut a swathe through the Welsh countryside from Radnorshire to Carmarthenshire. “Economic development has been a driving principle for recent major road infrastructure projects in Wales. Similarly the rural economy impacted by the proposed project needs to see long-term, tangible benefit: secure, permanent jobs for local people and procurement of local services, products and materials. A formal strategy – with clear targets and timeline – needs to be shared with the rural community.”

Part of the Danish firm Bute Energy, Green GEN Cymru proposes to develop the Nant Mithil Energy Park 9 km east of Llandrindod Wells to generate enough energy to power 200,000 homes. This will be connected to the proposed 90-mile power line which will carry energy from the English Midlands to substation near Carmarthen. The company says it will develop other energy parks along the route of the proposed power line. The power line will be supported by 27m tall 132kv steel lattice pylons 300-400m apart depending on route and landscape; every pylon will need to be accessible for maintenance and repair. The company says it will provide funding for local communities.

“Wales urgently needs investment into the ageing energy network, notably to enable us to meet net-zero targets using more renewable generating capacity – but also to power the future economy. However the present and long-term needs of impacted landowners, farmers and local communities must be a high priority.” “Farmers and land managers affected by the proposed Bute Energy power line should attend one of the consultation events – not only if they are directly affected but if their business is affected by the impact on landscape and increased use of the other infrastructure. At these meetings they can talk to Green GEN Cymru representatives with their own specific circumstances in mind. There’s to be options of attending online events.”

Already some landowners have been approached by the company’s agents, Bruton Knowles, requesting access for an initial survey. Others have attended meetings held by community groups.

“CLA Cymru is here to advise members with diverse business interests according to their individual needs or circumstances. The route is being developed in 5 sections: routing options being considered to avoid built-up areas, ancient woodlands and designated land – and also taking landscape and visual performance (to coin the phrase used in the proposals). Green GEN Cymru’s Routeing and Consultation resource is available here.

Green GEN Energy Cymru’s consultation events take place according to the following schedule:-