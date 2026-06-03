New Portfolio Director for Ambition North Wales Leads Search for Head of PMO Delivery

Having been recently appointed as Portfolio Director from within the team at Ambition North Wales, Hedd Vaughan-Evans is spearheading the search for an experienced programme leader to fill his previous role and drive forward delivery of the North Wales Growth Deal.

Recruiting to the Head of Portfolio Management Office (PMO) Delivery comes at a pivotal time for Ambition North Wales as its Growth Deal programmes and projects progress at pace. The role, previously Head of Operations has been reframed top provide more focus on delivery at a crucial time for the Growth Deal.

The new Head of PMO Delivery will play a key role in leading the day-to-day operations across a complex regional portfolio – and ensuring alignment with the region's long-term vision for economic well-being.

Working closely with senior leaders, partners and stakeholders, the successful candidate will act as an ambassador for Ambition North Wales, building strong relationships and contributing to organisational leadership and culture.

Hedd, who became Portfolio Director in March, has overarching responsibility for leading on the successful delivery of Growth Deal programmes and projects. Working closely with partners across local government, higher education and the private sector, his role focuses on driving economic growth and creating long-term opportunities for communities and businesses across North Wales.

Hedd said:

“This is a vital role and an opportunity for an experienced and confident leader to translate strategic ambition into effective delivery, helping secure lasting benefits such as economic growth and high value jobs. “We are looking for an experienced portfolio or programme leader with a commitment to the highest standards of public service and governance. They must have a strong track record in delivering complex programmes or portfolios, ideally within a multi-stakeholder or public sector environment. Above all, that person must be motivated by the opportunity to help deliver lasting benefits for North Wales and its communities.”

The North Wales Growth Deal is supported by £240 million of Welsh Government and UK Government funding with a target to create 4,000 new jobs and deliver a £1 billion investment to the region's economy. Delivered through Ambition North Wales, the portfolio brings together partners from the public and private sectors to support projects in growth industries including low carbon energy, digital connectivity, land and property, high-value manufacturing, and agri-food and tourism.

For full details on the role and details on how to apply visit: https://ambitionnorth.wales/opportunities/careers/