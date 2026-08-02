Majority in Wales ‘Support Building New Nuclear Power Stations’

A total of 51% of people across Wales support building new nuclear power stations to replace those retiring, while only 24% oppose, new polling suggests.

In the polling conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Nuclear Industry Association, 43% of people in Wales identified nuclear as the most important source for maintaining a secure supply.

Support for nuclear is significantly higher than for other technologies. Solar ranked second, with 17% of people in Wales ranking it as their preferred source. Gas ranked third, selected by 14% of people in Wales.

In April, Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE‑N) signed a contract with Rolls‑Royce SMR formally commencing technology design activities that will enable the delivery of the UK’s first Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

The first SMR project, at Wylfa on Anglesey, will be built by publicly-owned GBE-N and designed by Rolls-Royce SMR. It is estimated that the scheme will support around 3,000 jobs at peak construction as well as thousands more across the supply chain. The new nuclear plant will be called Gwyndod Power Station.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: