New Podcast ‘Grassroots to Global: The Podcast’ Goes Behind the Scenes of Wales’ Leading Business Growth Firm

Business News Wales is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new podcast series, Grassroots to Global: The Podcast, a dedicated communications initiative that will shine a light on Mentera, Wales’ leading independent business development company.

Designed to add a new layer of visibility to the people, projects, and leaders behind some of Wales’ most impactful projects, Grassroots to Global: The Podcast will explore key issues shaping the Welsh economy and business landscape.

The first three episodes of the series will feature the Mentera team, alongside guest appearances from key partners, as they delve into critical discussions on Wales’ economic and entrepreneurial future.

While each topic will be explored in stand-alone podcast episodes, the content will be repurposed into a wider multimedia communications package by the team at Business News Wales.

This includes feature articles and editorial columns that delve deeper into key insights from each discussion, interactive social media content designed to engage audiences and spark conversation, and exclusive thought leadership pieces from the Mentera team and its partners.

The Grassroots to Global: The Podcast is part of a wider communications solution developed by Business News Wales designed to elevate the work of leading Welsh organisations and provide a dynamic storytelling platform for business, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Wales.

Llyr Roberts, CEO of Mentera, said:

“We’re excited to partner with Business News Wales on this series and to share our vision for developing entrepreneurs, driving investment, and ensuring that Wales remains a thriving place for business and innovation. This new Grassroots to Global: The Podcast series will allow us to showcase the work we’re doing while engaging directly with businesses, policymakers, and communities across Wales.”

Mark Powney, MD at Business News Wales, said:

” Grassroots to Global: The Podcast is more than just a podcast – it’s a full-scale communication tool designed to give Welsh business development leaders the recognition and visibility they deserve. “By combining audio, editorial, and digital engagement, we’re ensuring that the important work happening inside organisations such as Mentera reaches the widest possible audience.”

The first episode of Grassroots to Global: The Podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and hundreds of other audio podcast players in addition to the Business News Wales website.