New Planning Process Aims to Speed up Infrastructure Projects in Wales

A new process has come into effect to speed up the planning process and make Wales a more attractive place for investors, the Welsh Government says.

The process, introduced by The Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024, applies to large scale infrastructure developments, including renewable energy, waste, water, and transport projects. It replaces the Developments of National Significance and other existing consenting programmes.

Earlier this year hyperscale data centre operator Vantage, which is investing billions in the Welsh economy by building new data centres, was impressed with the speed of the planning application process for its plans to build on the old Ford Factory site in Bridgend, the Welsh Government said.

The First Minister told delegates at the recent Wales Investment Summit she wanted to make Wales one of the fastest places in the world to determine planning decisions, including infrastructure projects. The Welsh Government said she had “recognised that speeding up the planning process could attract more investment”.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“We have made real reforms to the planning process in Wales, investing more than ever so that the system works better and faster for both businesses and communities. “When you look at the pace we’re moving at, the talent we’re growing and the partnerships we’re building, a very clear investment story emerges. We have all the building blocks in place, and we are ready to scale quickly – particularly when it comes to frontier sector businesses.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The new process which comes into effect today is a key part of our plan to make Wales the fastest country in the UK to determine infrastructure applications. “The reforms we are implementing will drive sustainable economic growth, deliver the infrastructure Wales needs, and create good jobs across the country.”

Guidance is being prepared for developers relating to best practice, particularly focused on engaging with communities. This has been commissioned from Grasshopper Communications, a Welsh organisation working in the industry which specialises in community and stakeholder consultation.

The Welsh Government has also provided Planning Aid Wales additional funding to engage with communities seeking to better understand the changes via online guidance and community events.

Nearly £9 million was announced earlier this year to strengthen the capacity of planning services provided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate to deliver faster decisions.