New Plan to Help Protect Wales from Cyber-Attacks and Grow Cyber Sector

New Plan to Help Protect Wales from Cyber-Attacks and Grow Cyber Sector

Helping to protect Wales from cyber-attacks, creating new jobs with a pipeline of future talent for the UK’s fast-growing cyber ecosystem is at the heart of a new Cyber Action Plan for Wales launched last week.

The new plan sets out how Wales’ leading cyber sector can support the growth of the Welsh economy, ensuring Wales can prosper through cyber resilience, talent, and innovation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the prominence and importance of digital in the lives of the people of Wales. This reliance has led to an increase in the risk of more common and sophisticated cyber-attacks.

The Welsh Government’s Digital Strategy for Wales sets a vision of improving the lives of everyone through collaboration, innovation, and better public services. Effective cyber defence and resilience, a strong cyber business sector and people, businesses and public servants who are cyber aware are crucial to achieving this vision.

While cyber resilience and security is at the core of the Welsh Government’s new plan, cyber also offers major economic opportunities as the growing sector in Wales leads the way across the UK.

The plan sets out a vision for cyber in Wales and how the Welsh Government will work collaboratively across sectors including:

Security and resilience – ensuring businesses, organisations and public services take steps to reduce the risks and to prepare for, deal with and recover from cyber incidents.

Economy – an essential industry of the future with global reach, cyber can support the growth of the Welsh economy. High-quality jobs within careers that allow young people to plan ambitious futures in Wales are crucial to our long-term prosperity.

Skills – ensuring Wales has the right talent to support businesses and public services with the cyber skills they need.

Cyber eco-system – Wales is leading some of the most innovative work on cyber, with one of the biggest cyber ecosystems in the UK and is home to global players in the cyber industry. The Cyber Action Plan builds on this success, seeking to harness the cross-cutting opportunities from close partnership working.

The Plan focusses on maximising existing investments and partnerships to achieve greater outcomes for Wales through increased collaboration and joined-up working.

In the Action Plan, “cyber” has multiple meanings:

Everyone feels confident to be as safe as possible online

Businesses are as productive, efficient and resilient as possible

Public services are effective and trusted by its users

The longer-term transformation of the economy through nurturing the industries of the future and a skilled digital workforce

The Minister visited Cardiff-based ITSUS Consulting, an SME with expert systems engineers as part of the launch of the plan. ITSUS specialises in cyber and intelligence, testing and evaluation, and system integration to provide innovative, secure, and cost-effective solutions to customers across the world.

The publication of the Plan comes ahead of the official opening of a new Cyber Innovation Hub in Cardiff, which brings together industry, government, defence and academic partners to grow the Welsh cyber security sector. The Hub is creating a coordinated approach to skills, innovation and new enterprise – Welsh Government has invested £3 million in this new hub.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: