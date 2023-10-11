New Pilot to Support Careers Learning in Schools

Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, has launched a new pilot to help young people develop their career ambitions and learn about the different options available to them.

The Careers Wales Quality Award pilot will aid the development of high-quality careers and work-related experiences among learners aged 3-16.

Visiting Ysgol Garth Olwg in Church Village, one of the 38 settings across the country running the pilot award programme, the Minister said:

“Engaging with children and young people about careers is crucial in ensuring they get the best possible start in the world of work. “We want to do everything we can to inspire our children and young people to achieve their full potential so I’m delighted the award pilot will support schools to develop work related experiences across the curriculum. “By learning about the different pathways available, their transition from education to successful employment will be made easier and it will help ensure they can play their full part in our economy and society.”

Schools taking part in the pilot include primary, secondary, special schools and pupil referral units. Each will work with their assigned curriculum coordinator from Careers Wales to complete three stages, including ‘Leadership’, ‘Development’ and ‘Impact’.

Nikki Lawrence, Chief Executive of Careers Wales, said:

“We’re delighted to be launching the award pilot with the Minister. “Relevant and meaningful careers and work-related experiences linked to the world of work can have such a hugely positive impact on young people. “As well as enabling them to develop understanding, explore opportunities and develop the attitudes and skills needed to overcome potential barriers, it helps them to gain resilience and the ability to adapt. “This award has been designed to support schools to bring learners together with the world of work, with experiences that can benefit them as an individual and ultimately help set them up for their futures.”

During his visit, the Minister met with the school headteacher and careers coordinator to find out how they anticipate the award pilot helping them to provide impactful world of work experiences to their pupils

Trystan Edwards, Headteacher of Ysgol Garth Olwg, said:

“We’re delighted to have been able to host the launch of the new Career Wales Quality Award pilot. “As one of the schools taking part, we believe the pilot will support us to build a structured approach to embedding CWRE within the curriculum. “This will build upon the processes we already have in place to empower learners with making informed future career choices.”

At the event, the Minister was able to meet with pupils to speak about their experiences with careers learning. The Minister also visited a careers session hosted by employer, Bute Energy, which focused on roles in green energy and transferable skills within the industry.

Catrin Leader, Education Lead at Bute Energy, said:

“At Bute Energy, we are committed to ensuring that learners actively engage with the critical issues of climate change through creative and informative means. “Today, I had the privilege of being invited to Ysgol Gymraeg Garth Olwg to run a workshop with students and to shed light on the sustainable career paths within the green energy sector that are available to them.”

The pilot is aligned with the Curriculum for Wales, which has included careers and work-related experiences as a mandatory cross-cutting theme since September 2022.

Evidence and learnings from the pilot will be used to develop and refine the award process before it is launched nationally.