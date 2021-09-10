New Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government Announced

The new Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government will be Dr Andrew Goodall CBE, it has been announced.

Dr Goodall will succeed Dame Shan Morgan as the most senior civil servant in the Welsh Government, responsible for around 5,000 staff, as well as the principal policy adviser to the First Minister.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

I’m delighted that Andrew Goodall will be taking up the role of Permanent Secretary as we build a stronger, fairer and greener Wales together beyond the pandemic. He has been a leading figure in Welsh public service for many years, so I warmly welcome his appointment to this role. I would like to thank Shan for her leadership of the Welsh civil service during these most challenging of times, and wish her well for the future”.

Dr Goodall has been Director General for Health and Social Services and Chief Executive of NHS Wales since 2014. Prior to this he was Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

He said:

It is a great honour to take up the role of Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government. I look forward to working with staff across the civil service and the wider Welsh public sector workforce. There are major challenges ahead but I am confident that we can rise to them by working together, and building on the foundations that Shan has laid over the last 5 years.

Permanent Secretaries are appointed on fixed 5 year contracts following an open and rigorous civil service competition.

Dame Shan said: