New Partnership Helps North Wales Learning Disability Charity Transform Strategy in 30th Year

A North Wales charity that has supported people with learning disabilities for 30 years is celebrating its milestone anniversary by strengthening its future through a new partnership with Bangor University.

Seren Cyf, a charity based in Blaenau Ffestiniog, provides 24-hour support through personalised care, training, and employment opportunities, and recently secured grant funding to work with a university mentor to develop key areas of its work. The collaboration has helped the charity take a more strategic approach during this significant year.

Working closely with Carl Mather, mentor and lecturer at The Albert Gubay Business School, Seren has developed its marketing strategy. They also created a plan and developed practical tools to improve communications, including presentation materials, and social media planning.

Chief Executive Angela Middleton Jones said the organisation had long recognised the need to prioritise marketing.

“As a small management team, it’s always good to have a fresh pair of eyes. We’re often pulled from pillar to post operationally, so having that bird’s-eye view from outside the organisation is incredibly helpful,” she said. “We knew we needed to focus on marketing, but finding the time and knowing where to start was a challenge. So, whilst there was pressure to create a marketing plan, we weren’t sure how to start or what to include. We were so busy with day-to-day work that it kept getting pushed aside. This support gave us structure and direction, helping us move quickly from ideas to action.”

The partnership has also helped shape Seren’s 30th anniversary celebrations, by helping the team develop ideas for a year-long programme of activity on social media. This includes opportunities for individuals to develop skills while contributing to the charity’s work.

“We’ve moved from firefighting to working more strategically and professionally. Our mentor Carl helped us focus on what really matters and turn ideas into practical actions. It’s helped us recognise that everything we do is worth celebrating.”

Reflecting on the wider impact of the programme, she said:

“I would have no hesitation in highly recommending it to any small organisation. It can really make a difference if you have something particular in mind. It is equally essential for key lecturers to be in touch with what industry needs as they are guiding prospective employees into work with their teaching, so they themselves need to remain current with industry expectations and needs.”

Carl Mather, Lecturer in Business and Marketing at Bangor University, said:

“Seren were a great partner in that they were open to completely rethink their approach to marketing and communication – this meant developing plans, processes and platforms, as well as unleashing creativity and innovation in all aspects of their activities. Seren have a great story to tell, and vital services and support to offer – enabling them to do so more effectively was rewarding in many ways.”

Carl also sees it as vital that academic staff build and strengthen relationships with organisations across sectors in the region:

“This ensures that academic content is supported with current, real-world experiences and opportunities – both partners benefit from this”

Nicola Sturrs, Business Development Manager at Bangor University, said:

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Seren, the work the team are doing as a charity is just fantastic and I congratulate them on their 30 year anniversary. As our Skills and Innovation Voucher Scheme will sadly come to an end in May, I’d therefore like to thank all businesses that have taken part across Anglesey, Gwynedd and Flintshire.”

Seren Cyf and The Albert Gubay Business School project has received £5,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.