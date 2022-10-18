New Partners will Bring “Valuable Insight and Expertise” to Economic Intelligence Wales

Two major research bodies will join a Development Bank-led research partnership to provide new insights and data-backed perspectives on the Welsh business environment.

Economic Intelligence Wales has welcomed the addition of Bangor Business School and the Enterprise Research Centre to its unique partnership.

Led by the Development Bank of Wales, Economic Intelligence Wales was launched in 2018 to gather and produce analysis on Wales’ economy.

The new members will join existing partners the Development Bank of Wales, Cardiff Business School, and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to produce reports and develop further insights into the real-time issues affecting the Welsh economy.

Bangor Business School has an international reputation in banking and finance and is recognised as a Chartered Banker Institute ‘Centre of Excellence’. It is also currently ranked highest of all UK universities for research in the field of Banking.

The Enterprise Research Centre (ERC) is the UK’s leading centre of excellence for research into the growth, innovation and productivity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a particular focus on drivers of SME growth, innovation and performance. Its research helps shape the policies and practices which enable SMEs to thrive.

The ERC has been delivering independent research to inform policy and practice on SMEs since 2013, with its core leadership and research team based at Warwick and Aston University Business Schools.

Giles Thorley, Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Wales said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Bangor Business School and the Enterprise Research Centre to our unique partnership, so we can continue to build on our work in providing independent, strong and reliable insights to businesses, researchers and policymakers on the Welsh economy, at a time when our understanding of changes in the economy is of critical importance.” “They will each bring years of valuable insight and expertise to our output, allowing us to expand the range of data and expert analysis we provide to interested parties on Wales’ economy, and how it might be improved.”

Professor Stephen Roper, Director of the Enterprise Research Centre, said,

“The ERC team is looking forward to working with the Economic Intelligence Wales research partnership. We specialise in providing high quality, robust research intelligence on small and medium-sized enterprises.” “We know that SMEs will be critical for the recovery of the Welsh economy after the turbulence of the pandemic and recent financial challenges. Working together with the Economic Intelligence Wales research partnership, we will focus on providing useful insights that will shape future policies and improve the conditions for SMEs in Wales.”

Professor Bruce Vanstone, Head of Bangor Business School said: