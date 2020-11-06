New Partner to Head Cardiff Corporate Team

Partner Martyn Davies has joined Harrison Clark Rickerbys to lead their corporate team in Cardiff, as part of the continued growth of the firm’s Welsh presence.

Working in Cardiff for many years, dealing with corporate mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate finance, Martyn advises on a wide range of national and international transactions and joins a team ranked by Experian as the UK’s second busiest corporate team in its ‘United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland M&A Review’.

Martyn said:

“HCR has shown tremendous growth over the previous 10 years, its recent opening of the Welsh office and the recruitment of key people is testament to significant commitment to the local and welsh market as a whole. The opportunity to be involved in such a successful firm was a significant factor in influencing my decision to join.”

Hefin Archer-Williams, head of the Cardiff office, said:

“Martyn has an outstanding reputation as a top-flight corporate lawyer and I welcome him to our ever growing team in Wales. He is the 3rd Partner to have joined us since March. His experience will complement and add to the expertise we already have in our Cardiff office and everyone in HCR Wales, and across our nine offices, look forward to supporting and working with him as he makes his mark.”

Arpinder Dhillon, head of corporate in the Wye Valley & Hereford, said:

“Martyn joins a continually growing corporate team, and as the 17th corporate partner his expertise further strengthens what we can offer clients in Wales. There are exciting opportunities ahead for Martyn and for HCR in Wales and I look forward to supporting Martyn on his HCR journey.”

Harrison Clark Rickerbys has more than 500 staff and partners based at offices in Cardiff, Birmingham, Worcester, Cheltenham, the Wye Valley, Hereford, the Thames Valley, London and Cambridge, who provide a complete spectrum of legal services to both business and private clients, regionally and nationwide. The firm also has a number of highly successful teams specialising in individual market sectors, including health and social care, education, technology, agricultural and rural affairs, finance and financial services, defence, security and the forces, and construction.