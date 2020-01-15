New Partner Promotion for Geldards Commercial Litigation Team

National law firm Geldards has announced the promotion of Michael Evans to Partner from the 1st January 2020.

Michael works in the firm’s Cardiff office and is an experienced commercial litigation solicitor, providing tailored, practical and effective dispute resolution advice. A graduate of Cardiff University, Michael trained with Geldards before qualifying in 2010 and has earned his way through the ranks of the firm ever since. He is a founding member of Geldards Cardiff InTouch professionals networking group and plays a key role in Geldards’ trainee solicitor mentoring scheme.

His remit includes advising national and regional businesses and public bodies on a wide range of commercial disputes including contract, competition, professional negligence and banking claims. He has worked on multiple large scale, high-value, multi-party disputes and advises on international issues. Michael has worked on many high-profile cases for the firm, including advising the Welsh Government on competition law claims against major European pharmaceutical companies.

Jeff Pearson, CEO, said:

“Congratulations to Michael on his well-deserved promotion. Michael is a very talented lawyer in his field and has shown legal excellence, dedication and loyalty to both the firm and his clients. It has been particularly pleasing to see his progression over the years from Trainee to Partner which has seen him grow in confidence and experience to become a key member of our leading litigation team.”

Michael, added: