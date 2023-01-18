New Partner Joins HCR’s Dispute Resolution Team

National law firm, Harrison Clark Rickerbys (HCR), has appointed commercial litigation specialist Wayne Beynon as partner in its growing Dispute Resolution team. Wayne, who was previously a partner and Head of IP Litigation at a Cardiff law firm, joins the firm’s Cardiff office and represents a significant appointment as part of the firm’s ambitious growth plans.

Wayne has significant experience in advising and representing businesses in high profile High Court litigation, international arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. His clients have included private equity houses, regulatory bodies, sports clubs, telecoms companies and film companies.

Highly regarded by his clients and the profession, Wayne is ranked as a “Leading Individual” by the Legal 500 and in Band 1 by Chambers and Partners.

Wayne said:

“I’m delighted to join HCR’s renowned Dispute Resolution team. To be part of such a strong team is a great beginning to my time here; I’m excited to start working with its impressive portfolio of existing clients and helping the business continue to grow successfully.”

Head of Dispute Resolution, Richard Morgan, said:

“I’m delighted that Wayne has joined us – the breadth and depth of his skills and expertise will be an asset to the team, and help us continue to provide an excellent service to clients.”

