New Park Ranger Swaps Capital City for Pembrokeshire Coast

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Ranger Team’s newest recruit has finally answered the call of the sea, having moved to the coast after years of volunteering visits.

Vicky Sewell, who is originally from Cardiff but has also lived in Bristol, London, New Zealand and Norfolk, is no stranger to Pembrokeshire, having volunteered on Skomer Island for more than a decade.

Having only recently started in her new role due to delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic,

Vicky said:

“I am eager to meet the communities in my patch and develop this established role, and am really looking forward to working with volunteers and schools. “I’m also happy to be working in such a dedicated team, having seen their work first hand during the first few weeks of my new role.”

The South West Area of the National Park stretches from Nolton Haven around the Marloes and Dale Peninsulas, across as far as Milford Haven, as well as the western banks of the Daugleddau Estuary up as far as Canaston Bridge.

To contact Vicky email [email protected] or call 07866 771123.

To find out more about the National Park Authority’s Rangers visit https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/for-schools-and-educators/your-national-park-area-ranger/ or like the Pembrokeshire Coast Rangers Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pembscoastrangers/.