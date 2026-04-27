New Ownership Secures Future of Swansea Home Care Provider

A domiciliary care provider serving Swansea and the Gower has entered a new chapter following a share purchase, ensuring continuity of care for residents and long-term stability for staff and services across the region.

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors advised entrepreneurs Piers Tumeth and Lois Walters on the acquisition of shares in Padda Specialist Care Limited, the home care arm of the wider Padda Care group.

The business delivers essential domiciliary care services to individuals in their own homes, supporting independence while providing tailored, person-centred care across South Wales.

The transaction, led by Company and Commercial specialist James Lewis-Hyndman, was completed in under two months, having been instructed in mid-July and finalised at the start of September 2025.

James Lewis-Hyndman, who led on the deal, said:

“This was a fast-paced transaction with a clear objective. It was vital that the structure of the deal protected both the ongoing care provision and the existing contractual arrangements in place.”

A key aspect of the deal was the preservation of existing contracts with Swansea Council, which underpin the delivery of home care services across Swansea. Ensuring continuity of these frameworks was critical, allowing uninterrupted support for service users throughout the transition.

James added:

“Maintaining the council framework was essential. It provides stability for the business and reassurance for those relying on its services day to day.”

The share purchase structure meant that all 70 members of staff remained employed within the business, preserving experience, relationships and continuity of care for clients. In a sector where trust and familiarity are vital, retaining the existing team was a central consideration.

Managing Director Lois Walters said:

“The strength of this business lies in its people and the relationships they have built within the community. It was important to us that both staff and clients experienced a seamless transition.”

Following completion, the new business has been rebranded as Angel Care Wales, marking a new phase of growth while continuing to deliver the same high standards of care across Swansea and the Gower.

Lois added: