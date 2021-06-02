New Owners and New Investment at Golf Club in Swansea

Swansea based Fairwood Park Golf club has recently changed ownership after a local family made a successful offer for the business.

Led by Rhodri Evans, the new owners have exciting plans to invest in both the course and clubhouse over the coming years, as Mr Evans explained.

“It's always been a dream of ours to one day own a golf course,” said Rhodri, “however, this is far from a vanity project, as we have ambitious plans to enhance the estate from both a golfing and hospitality point of view.”

The 6,658-yard course set in 140 acres of rolling parkland on the fringes of Gower and is the only club in the area to carry Championship status after hosting the Welsh PGA Championships twice during the 1990s, and it's this rich history the family are looking to build on.

“We want to give the club a new lease of life,” continued Rhodri, “and not only will we be investing in new machinery to help the green-keeping team, but we're also in early discussions with course designers about subtle changes to improve the course and make it even more enjoyable.”

As one of the flattest courses in the region, Fairwood is unique in that it is forgiving enough to be enjoyed by those new to the game, yet the distance of some holes, mature trees and waterways make it challenging enough for the more experienced player.

“While the ideas we have for the course are exciting in their own right,” said Rhodri, “there are also plans to enhance the hospitality offering at the club for players and non-players alike.”

With an enviable location at the gateway to the Gower Peninsular, the clubhouse offers a tranquil environment that overlooks the parkland course, and the food and drink offering is something the new owners are actively looking to improve.

A new food menu is currently in development, and with further plans to develop the member's bar, restaurant, pro-shop and more, these certainly are exciting times.

Rhodri and his team are working closely with the members, club professionals and the local community to help realise the vision for the club; however one partnership, in particular, has been vital.

The relationship between the family and leading regional law firm Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors stretches back many years, and when the opportunity to purchase the club arose, the turnaround was relatively quick.

Led by partner and Company & Commercial Law specialist Nia Godsmark, the mergers and acquisitions team at the firm were able to structure a deal that benefitted all parties concerned.