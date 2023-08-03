New Opportunity for Businesses Across Wales Looking to Diversify their Boards

Businesses across Wales, which are looking to diversify their Boards, are currently being offered the opportunity to work with Wales’ leading gender equality charity.

Chwarae Teg, runs the Step to Non-Exec programme which supports businesses and organisations to diversify their Boards and improve decision making. The initiative will see them connect with women who have a real interest in their organisation’s sector.

The 12-month programme will enable women to learn how Non-Executive Directors provide leadership and governance and work as part of a Board to set the strategic direction of an organisation to meet objectives. Women will also have access to support, including one-to-one mentoring, shadowing and opportunities to attend Board meetings.

Interested organisations should contact Rachel Wilson, Community Engagement Partner, Chwarae Teg at [email protected] or on 07495 564355.

Emma Tamplin, Head of Partnerships and Collaboration, Chwarae Teg, said: