New Opportunity for Businesses Across Wales Looking to Diversify their Boards

Businesses across Wales, which are looking to diversify their Boards, are currently being offered the opportunity to work with Wales’ leading gender equality charity.
Chwarae Teg, runs the Step to Non-Exec programme which supports businesses and organisations to diversify their Boards and improve decision making. The initiative will see them connect with women who have a real interest in their organisation’s sector.
The 12-month programme will enable women to learn how Non-Executive Directors provide leadership and governance and work as part of a Board to set the strategic direction of an organisation to meet objectives. Women will also have access to support, including one-to-one mentoring, shadowing and opportunities to attend Board meetings.
Interested organisations should contact Rachel Wilson, Community Engagement Partner, Chwarae Teg at [email protected] or on 07495 564355.
Emma Tamplin, Head of Partnerships and Collaboration, Chwarae Teg, said:
“We recognise the need for, and benefits of, more women working at the top level of organisations – and that there is a need for a diverse range of women too. Therefore, organisatons who partner with us are really entering into something very exciting, aimed at encouraging more women of all ages and backgrounds into Non-Executive director roles.
“It’s vital that women from all walks of life are visible and influential across all sectors of the economy, society and public life.
“Boards with a gender balance simply work better. So, I’d urge organisations and business across Wales, with a passion for leading change, to get in touch and work with us to enable women to gain the practical experience they need and provide them with the skills and confidence to apply for future positions in public life.”