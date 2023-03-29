New Operator to be Sought for Pembroke Regeneration Project

New Operator to be Sought for Pembroke Regeneration Project

The next stage of Pembroke’s South Quay redevelopment project is set to take place in the coming weeks.

The Henry Tudor Trust and Pembrokeshire County Council are working in partnership with the aim of delivering a high quality visitor attraction and community hub at the historic and prominent South Quay site, which is adjacent to Pembroke Castle.

The new facility will comprise a fantastic new attraction for visitors and local people, exploring the story behind the birth of the world-famous Tudor Dynasty, within a stone's throw of the birthplace of its first king, Henry Tudor.

It will also include a new modern public library, visitor information service, flexible spaces and a new café, together with public realm improvements and landscaped gardens.

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, explained what will be happening next.

“Both parties have agreed that the facility will need an experienced operator with the requisite knowledge and skills to ensure the success of the new venture within the town,” he said. “With that in mind, we are embarking on the next phase of the project which is to seek an operator for the facility. “In the coming weeks, we will be working together on the specification for this opportunity and will widely publicise its launch when ready.”

For more information on the South Quay projects (phases 1 and 2) please view here