New Operator Confirmed for Caerphilly’s Container Market

A new operator has been chosen to run Caerphilly’s container-style market.

Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) x Crafty Legs are set to become the long-term operators of Ffos Caerffili.

Caerphilly County Borough Council began the process in May 2025 to appoint a new long-term operator for Ffos Caerffili, following a successful first year. The new long-term operator will take on an overriding lease and manage the scheme, working with and supporting the existing traders.

The council invited the interested parties to submit detailed business case proposals, with a partnership between shared working space specialists TownSq and event organisers Crafty Legs chosen as the preferred bidder.

The process of handing over the management of the site from the existing operator Brigadoon Ffos Ltd will begin in the coming weeks. There will be no change to Ffos Caerffili’s opening times for traders, guests, and shoppers during this process.

Steve Bines, director of Brigadoon Ffos Ltd, said:

“It has been a pleasure to manage and develop this unique market and be part of the longer-term vision set out by Caerphilly Town 2035. “Under our management, Ffos Caerffili has become a vibrant hub for the town, nurturing small businesses to success and helping to put Caerphilly on the map. Since opening, the site has welcomed thousands of visitors, been named one of the UK’s best food halls by The Sunday Times and made appearances on the BBC’s Escape to the Country and Chris Cooks Cymru. “We look forward to working with TownSq x Crafty Legs to hand over management of the site, helping them to continue our work with local traders, customers, and communities to produce a varied and unique offering in the heart of such a beautiful and historic town.”

Gareth Jones, TownSq founder and CEO, said:

“We’re delighted to have been named as the preferred bidder to operate Ffos Caerffili. “We’ve been successful in setting up, leading, and managing spaces for traders, and SMEs to grow and develop for well over a decade, all from our Caerphilly HQ, but more importantly, as Caerphilly residents, we’re determined to see Ffos Caerffili become a long-term success.”

Sarah Harris-Clint, Owner of Crafty Legs, said:

“We’ve got stacks of ideas and projects already well underway that we’re excited to start to share, and we hope that everyone will see our passion and enthusiasm for Caerphilly borough in everything we do.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: