New NHS Workforce Management Solution Procurement Wins Government Award

The NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) has been awarded Best Large Procurement Project at the Government Commercial Function (GCF) Awards 2025 for leading the procurement to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution.

The award celebrates the collaborative approach to procurement taken by the NHSBSA’s Future NHS Workforce Solution Transformation Programme. Working with NHS England, NHS Wales, NHS Trusts, the Department of Health and Social Care, HM Cabinet Office and specialist advisers, it delivered a competitive procedure with negotiation, supported by a rigorous proof of concept.

Detailed submissions were reviewed by 65 evaluators, with bidders receiving around 100 pages of feedback and praising the transparency and objectivity of the process. The procurement work achieved £500 million in savings from initial estimates while enhancing technical performance.

Jonathan Whitley, Senior Commercial Manager, said:

“We’re thrilled to see the work of the Future NHS Workforce Solution Transformation Programme recognised with this award. It reflects the hard work and collaboration from all involved in the procurement process. “The programme is a clear example of the NHSBSA’s vision to be the provider of national, at scale business services for the health and social care system, transforming and delivering these services to maximise efficiency and meet customer expectations. We’re proud to support the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan by strengthening digital systems and workforce planning, giving healthcare workers the tools they need to free up time to continue delivering excellent patient care.”

The Future NHS Workforce Solution will support recruitment, onboarding, career development, workforce management, payroll and retirement for over 1.9 million NHS employees.

Succeeding the Electronic Staff Record, the solution overcomes legacy software limitations and delivers lasting benefits for the NHS workforce and the public.

The NHS Business Services Authority is an arm's length body of the Department of Health and Social Care.