New NHS Wales Chief Executive Appointed

Jacqueline will succeed the current Chief Executive, Judith Paget, who is taking up a new role as Director General for Strategy within Welsh Government to strengthen strategic planning and delivery as the organisation enters a period of significant change.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:

“I would like to thank Judith for her four years as Chief Executive of NHS Wales and for the leadership she has provided to NHS Wales and the Welsh Government’s Health, Social Care and Early Years Department through the pandemic and its aftermath. Judith has been at the helm during an extraordinary period for the NHS, and I wish her all the best for her new role.

“I am very pleased that Jacqueline Totterdell will be joining us, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector and an impressive track record at St George’s.

“I look forward to working with Jacqueline as we focus on delivery and improvement and help the NHS adapt for the future. This includes building on the progress we’re making in Wales on waiting times, and to go further, to deliver the faster access to treatment that people in Wales want.”