New NHS Partnership to Help Young People with ALN Into Work

A new supported internship programme aimed at helping young people with additional learning needs into employment will launch this autumn.

The programme is a partnership between Coleg Cambria, DFN Project SEARCH and Ysbyty Wrexham Maelor.

Based at the hospital, the one-year programme will begin in September and is designed to bridge the gap between education and the workplace by giving students real-life experience in a busy NHS setting.

The programme will initially offer places for six interns, with applications open to those holding an Educational Health Care Plan (EHCP) or an Individual Development Plan (IDP).

Delivered through Coleg Cambria's Independent Living Skills (ILS) department, the supported internship will see participants rotate through a variety of roles across the hospital, building practical skills, confidence and independence while receiving tailored support from employability mentors and job coaches.

The initiative forms part of a wider effort to create more inclusive pathways into work across North Wales, combining the strengths of education, healthcare and specialist supported employment partners. By embedding learners directly into the workplace, the partnership aims to equip them with the experience and skills employers are looking for.

Jo Green, Curriculum Director for ILS at Coleg Cambria Northop, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our Interns to gain real, hands-on experience working within a hospital environment. “Through our supported internship programme, interns can build confidence, develop essential employability skills, and work towards greater independence. “This partnership provides a meaningful pathway into employment, allowing learners to experience workplace expectations while being fully supported to achieve their potential.”

The new programme builds on more than a decade of evidence from existing DFN Project SEARCH sites, which have consistently shown that supported internships significantly improve employment outcomes for young people with learning disabilities.

Tracey Amos, Operation Lead for Widening Access and Supported Internships at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, added: