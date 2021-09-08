New Network Launching for Business Leaders in the Valleys

A new Tech Valleys funded network for ambitious business leaders is getting underway in the Valleys to enable them to learn from each other and help them take their business on to the next level

The Peer to Peer network will bring like-minded business figures together to develop confidence, knowledge and invaluable connections amongst the business community across the Valleys. It is an initiative set up by Tech Valleys, the Welsh Government’s 10-year, £100m programme with Blaenau Gwent at its heart that supports high value, sustainable jobs, attracts investment and creates opportunities.

Faced with the challenge of scaling up a high potential company, this group of carefully selected business leaders will have the opportunity to learn from each other, both best practise and what not to do, in a private, peer to peer environment.

The scheduled events and activities, including personal experience of guest speakers, will be managed by private sector professional advisers Impact Innovation, led by scale up entrepreneur, Julie Booth, who said:

“The actual experience and challenges faced by your peers has proved to be the most valuable advice and guidance you can get as a business leader looking to grow. It’s been shown to work elsewhere, and I have no doubt it will work in the Valleys.”

This initiative is fully funded by Tech Valleys, but to be accepted onto the programme, business leaders must be prepared to commit at least 12 days of their time over the next 12 months.

Those looking to be considered are asked to contact Siwan on [email protected] or call 01633 215545. The deadline for applications is September 30.