New National Chair of Police Federation of England and Wales Announced

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), the staff association representing more than 145,000 rank-and-file police officers, has announced that Tiff Lynch has been elected as the next National Chair.

Nominations for the role of National Chair officially closed at midnight on 18 June 2025. At the close of the nomination period, Tiff was the unanimous choice of the Federation to assume the role and becomes just the second female Chair in the PFEW’s 106 year history. She will formally assume the role on 1 July.

On behalf of the National Board and National Council Mukund Krishna, CEO of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said:

“During her time on the National Board – particularly as Acting Chair – Tiff has demonstrated unwavering commitment to fighting for police officers across the country. She is one of their own and has always stood firmly in their corner. Her leadership is rooted in authenticity, integrity, and a deep understanding of the challenges our members face on the frontline. “I congratulate Tiff on her election as National Chair – a role I know she will approach with the same passion and purpose she has shown throughout her career. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure that the voice of our police officers is not only heard but acted upon in the months and years ahead.”

Tiff Lynch, National Chair Elect of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said:

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to become National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales. Police officers put their lives on the line, and it is indefensible that pay has fallen in real terms by a fifth since 2010. In addition to driving forward the Copped Enough campaign, which is demanding full pay restoration and an independent pay machinery with binding arbitration, I will fight for improved health and wellbeing care, workload reform to stop burnout, and full and proper enforcement of the Police Covenant so that it makes a positive difference supporting police officers and their families. “Policing has become an easy target for politicians, the media, and armchair critics. That ends here. I will challenge damaging narratives, confront poor legislation, and ensure police officers’ voices are heard where it matters. I will defend the profession, challenging government and chief officers alike, and I will not allow the courage, commitment, and professionalism of police officers to be undermined by cheap headlines, scapegoating, or political agendas. “My purpose as National Chair is simple: to stand up for police officers and lead with a clear focus; to be bold, unapologetic, and relentless in fighting for fair pay and better conditions; to protect what matters; to improve what’s not working; and to make sure the Federation stays relevant and strong in the face of ongoing challenges. It’s not just about being seen; it’s about getting things done. I look forward to working with members across the country and Mukund Krishna and his management team to achieve those aims.”

Tiff joined Leicestershire Police in 1995. Throughout her policing career, she has specialised in firearms, tactical support and frontline as a general response and beat officer.

Her Federation career started in 2007 with progression to the post of Chair of Leicestershire’s Constables Committee (2011-2014); Chair of Leicestershire Police Federation (2014-2018); and National Board member of the Police Federation of England and Wales (2018-present).

Nationally, Tiff has led on conduct and performance and parliamentary engagement, lobbying for the organisation – with membership and representation always at the core.

Tiff was elected as the Deputy National Chair and assumed office from 1 June 2022. She has been carrying out duties as the Acting National Chair since 19 September 2024 seeking to drive forward the Federation’s priorities and strategy for 2028.