New National Campaign Calls for a More Trauma-Informed, Compassionate Wales

More than 500 delegates are expected to unite in Cardiff for one of Wales' largest cross-sector conferences on community wellbeing, suicide prevention and bereavement support.

The Wales Can Work Together Campaign, led by White Rose Funerals & Memorials, believes that many of Wales' biggest challenges, including suicide, trauma, bereavement, loneliness, health inequalities and social isolation, cannot be solved by one organisation alone.

Instead, the campaign is calling for charities, NHS organisations, businesses, schools, universities, emergency services, local authorities, faith organisations and community groups to work together to improve outcomes for people and communities across Wales.

The campaign's flagship event, the National Community Wellbeing, Suicide & Bereavement Conference 2026, will take place on Friday 9 October 2026 at Cardiff City Stadium.

The event has been designed not simply to raise awareness but to build partnerships, encourage collaboration and create practical action.

The conference has been shaped by an independent cross-sector Steering Group, bringing together organisations and individuals with expertise in healthcare, education, community engagement, bereavement support, mental health, business, emergency services, research, faith communities and lived experience.

Delegates will hear from national speakers, people with lived experience and sector leaders while taking part in practical workshops covering topics including:

Trauma-Informed Communities

Suicide Prevention and Early Intervention

NHS Wales Postvention and Bereavement Support

Community Engagement and Leadership

Faith and Cultural Inclusion

Building Stronger Partnerships

Community Wellbeing

Prevention Through Collaboration

The conference will also feature one of Wales' largest community wellbeing exhibitions, showcasing charities, businesses, public services and voluntary organisations committed to improving lives across Wales.

As part of the Wales Can Work Together Campaign, White Rose is also launching three national calls for change:

Mandatory Suicide Intervention Training for frontline professionals. A Public Mortuary for Cardiff to improve dignity, accessibility and care for bereaved families. Fair, Inclusive Bereavement Support for everyone, regardless of faith, culture, language or background.

The campaign also champions the wider development of trauma-informed communities, recognising that understanding trauma, supporting recovery and preventing crisis requires collaboration across every sector.

Ahmed Alsisi, Founder and Director of White Rose Funerals & Memorials, said:

“Every day we meet people whose lives have been shaped by grief, trauma and loss. Those experiences have taught us something incredibly important—compassion cannot sit within one organisation. “Whether someone is supported by the NHS, a teacher, a police officer, a charity, a faith leader or a local business, every interaction has the power to change a life. That's why we've launched the Wales Can Work Together Campaign. “This conference is more than an event. “It's an opportunity to bring together people who believe that stronger partnerships create stronger communities, and that by working together we can prevent crisis, improve wellbeing and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Businesses, charities, healthcare providers, schools, colleges, universities, emergency services, funeral professionals, community organisations, researchers, policymakers and people with lived experience are all invited to attend.

Organisations wishing to play a greater role are also encouraged to join the Wales Can Work Together Steering Group, helping shape future conferences, campaigns and collaborative projects.

Ahmed added: