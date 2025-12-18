New Music Collective Launches to Promote Cardigan as a Music Town

Aberteifi Live has launched, bringing together independent local music venues and promoters dedicated to programming and promoting high-quality music events throughout the year in Cardigan.

The partnership initiative between local promoters The Cellar, Mwldan, Small World Theatre and Fflach Cymunedol aims to celebrate Cardigan’s rich heritage of music and position the town as a vibrant destination for artists and music lovers alike.

Aberteifi Live will curate a year-round diverse lineup of music performances, including recording artists from within Wales and established acts from further afield across a range of genres. Events will take place in a number of venues locally, with the collective working together to create a dynamic music scene that enhances the cultural fabric of Cardigan.

The collective will kick off its programme with a launch event on 2nd January at The Cellar, featuring performances by Lafant, Dewin, Yr Hunanol and Chwaer. Other Aberteifi Live concerts announced for 2026 include one of the giants of Malian music Afel Bocoum at Mwldan on 28th January, the six-strong powerhouse of progressive folk Pons Aelius on 24th April, and the ‘master of the Welsh triple harp’ (The Guardian) – Cerys Hafana on 5th June both at Small World Theatre, with more acts to be announced in due course.

“As promoters, we face similar challenges. By collaborating, we aim to support one another, grow our audiences, and showcase Cardigan as a vibrant music hub for fans and musicians alike,” said Dilwyn Davies of Mwldan, co-producers of the Other Voices Cardigan Festival. “Cardigan's independent spirit and rich musical history, along with its great venues, can help us drive a thriving music community. It's a unique place for artists to perform, and when James Dean Bradfield played at Other Voices last year, he encouraged more artists to get off the usual gig circuit and experience what the rest of Wales has to offer artists.”

Steve Greenhalgh, who has run the legendary Cardigan venue The Cellar since 2005, said:

“Following the success of the Other Voices brand, and the unified efforts of local venues; an opportunity presents itself to build upon that foundation. At The Cellar, we are delighted to part of Aberteifi Live, which aims to pool our passions for quality acts and full venues; making Cardigan a destination for a high standard of live music.”

Mair Bell, Managing Director of Small World Theatre, said:

“Together we're launching an exciting collaboration that will fill Aberteifi with World-class music. Thanks to the success of Other Voices and a thriving local music scene, Aberteifi Live partners are set to present seriously good live music year-round and champion incredible artists from Wales and beyond.”

Nico Dafydd, who now leads Ffach Cymunedol, said:

“Aberteifi Live and the collaboration we and the other partners have made is a golden opportunity to grow the town's name as a musical destination, not only for our audiences but for local artists as well. As a community company that works directly with the community creatively, we are excited to be part of the buzz.”

All the partners will work together to present events in the most appropriate venues around the town, and to jointly market the Aberteifi Live events to their audiences.