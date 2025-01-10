New Monthly Networking Event Launches for Wrexham Professionals

Business professionals in the Wrexham area can now take advantage of a new monthly networking event that is open to any industry.

Connect Wrexham is a brand new, informal and casual ‘after work' networking event that will be held at the newly renovated Hotel Wrexham and its on-site gastropub The Savvy Fox.

The event is designed to help local business people to widen their networks by meeting and connecting with new contacts and colleagues in a relaxed and friendly environment. The monthly Connect Wrexham events, held on the last Thursday of every month, are just £5 and proceeds will go to chosen monthly charity.

You will also receive some first-class catering, including German-style currywurst (with a vegetarian option available) and a welcome drink on arrival.

There will be no monthly membership fees to attend, guests can simply book online for each session they would like to attend. The meetings will be open to all industries and levels of experience from employees to business owners. Plus, with a strictly no sales presentations format, attendees will escape the ‘hard sell’ and enjoy a relaxing, sociable evening. The best way to do business. Food and arrival drinks will also be provided by the venue.

The first meeting of Connect Wrexham will take place on 30th January from 5pm until late at Wrexham Road, Holt, Wrexham, LL13 9SW) and will raise money for Wrexham Miners Rescue charity.

Visit here to book.

Connect Wrexham is cofounded by Peter Schriewersmann, commercial director of Hotel Wrexham, alongside Phil Jackson founder and CEO of Outerspace Group, a Wrexham based Manufacturer of Luxury Holiday Lodges and Commercial Building Kits.

Talking of the concept, Peter said:

“Since we started working in Wrexham through the development of Hotel Wrexham and The Savvy Fox we have met a lot of good people along with so many amazing local businesses that we want to further engage with and support. This is our way of bringing all of those contacts together and forming meaningful relationships with the wider business community. “If you do business in Wrexham, we think it’s a fantastic opportunity to expand your network, cement your relationships or simply talk to like-minded individuals from Wrexham and the surrounding areas. It’s a good excuse to have a drink and a bit to eat too.”

Organisers Pete and Phil are keen to highlight that the network has been established to complement existing networking groups in the local area.