New Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange Plans Revealed

The latest designs for Milford Haven’s new Public Transport Interchange – which will transform the existing railway station – will be on show at a public drop in session.

Detailed designs are in progress for the project that will allow for smoother, better connected journeys and improve rail connectivity to the town, and Pembrokeshire as a whole.

The public drop in will be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 10am to 6pm at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Court Rise, Hakin. Visitors will be able to view the latest designs, ask questions and share feedback with the project team.

Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller said:

“This exciting project we hope will allow the return direct travel from Milford Haven to London and back, including new highspeed services, helping travellers reach more destinations with ease. It is an important project, not just for Milford Haven, but the county as a whole.”

Funded by the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Fund, with capital funding of £1.4 million by Pembrokeshire County Council, the new interchange has been designed with AtkinsRéalis and key partners, including Network Rail, Transport for Wales and Milford Haven Port Authority.

It includes the relocation of the existing train platform to allow room for a new bus interchange for easier transfers, better walking and cycling links, a dedicated taxi rank, improved parking, upgraded fully accessible facilities and more welcoming public spaces.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett added:

“These plans are fantastic for Milford Haven and improving transport options for residents. We’d encourage as many people as possible to come along to take a look at what is taking shape.”

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders Route Director, said: