New Metro Tram-Train in Testing

Brand-new tram-trains that will revolutionise public transport are now being tested on the South Wales Metro railway lines.

Supplied by leading manufacturer Stadler, the light rail vehicles will be able to run on both rail and tram lines and will operate on electrical lines and battery power. At 40 metres long the CITYLINK tram-trains can carry more than 250 passengers and on rail run at 100km per hour.

The high-floor vehicles feature spacious, bright and air-conditioned passenger compartments with six multifunctional areas for bicycles, seats for people with reduced mobility and two wheelchair passenger spaces.

Transport for Wales recently electrified the first phase of the South Wales Metro and the first tram-trains are now in testing, ready for passengers in 2024.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said:

“This is great news. Funded by our £800m investment in a new fleet of trains, these new light rail tram-trains, electrically powered, faster and with greater capacity, will play an important part in our plans to transform rail services in Wales.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales said: