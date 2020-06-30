New MD for North Wales Vehicle Leasing Brokerage

V4B the vehicle leasing brokerage based in North Wales has gone from strength to strength during its 30 years in the leasing industry and is now pleased to announce the appointment of new Managing Director Jason Reynolds, effective immediately. This move will help enable the business to take another step forward and further submerge the brand in an expanding and changing market.

The appointment coincides with V4Bs recognition of a change in industry and the continued uplift in consumer leasing. While V4B are completely focused on these new changes, the experience held by Jason was quickly recognised as an invaluable part in the business’s growth.

Jason Reynolds began his career at the age of 17 at a Ford Dealership in Wilmslow locating stock deals for the business, where it was quickly realised he was a born communicator and a natural salesman. Shortly after, he saw an advert in the local paper saying “Are you in car sales? Do you want the best job in Stockport?” and his time in the leasing industry began. Ten years later Nationwide Vehicle Contracts had given Jason the experience and confidence to move onto his next challenge at Central Contracts of Stoke. There, as Sales Manager Jason helped expand the sales within the business to some 5000 plus units.

Richard Boreham, owner and Director of V4B Group stated

‘I quickly recognised Jason’s potential and his crucial diligence, alongside this his overflowing enthusiasm and ability struck a chord with me! After many hours of talking and sharing thoughts and ideas, I realised we share the same dreams and vision. A virtual handshake later, Jason has already begun his time with the V4B Group and has started implementing huge changes that the business is already capitalising on.”

Jason stated