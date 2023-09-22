New Masterplanning and Visioning Study Unveiled for the Royal Welsh Showground

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is excited to announce the commencement of a ground-breaking masterplanning and visioning study for the Royal Welsh Showground.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Society and Showground, reinforcing its position as a foremost venue for agricultural, business, and entertainment events and playing a significant role in the region’s economy.

The Royal Welsh Showground, located in Llanelwedd near Builth Wells, has played a leading role in the development of agriculture and the rural economy in Wales for over a century. The Showground is over 150 acres with over 40 buildings and is a permanent place of work for over 30 of the Society’s staff and several agriculture organisations.

In addition to the Society’s three annual events; the Royal Welsh Show, one of Europe’s largest agricultural shows, the Winter Fair, and the Smallholding and Countryside Festival, there’s a comprehensive programme of other high-profile events held throughout the year using the conference facilities and exhibition spaces, making the showground the premier agricultural and events destination in rural Wales.

The forthcoming masterplan and visioning study aims to revitalise and reimagine the Showground, ensuring its continued relevance and success for generations to come. The study will identify a coordinated range of opportunities, set within the national and Mid Wales context, for new investment and development.

Key objectives of the study include enhancing existing facilities and the running of major events, strategies to maximise its contribution to the local and regional economy, minimising the environmental footprint and enriching the cultural and educational offerings of the Showground. A robust community engagement process will be followed to gather input and insights from local, regional and national stakeholders.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is collaborating with planning experts Owen Davies Consulting to undertake this visionary project. The placemaking practice, based in Abergavenny, has a strong track record of developing innovative and sustainable solutions for diverse sites and spaces.

RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones: