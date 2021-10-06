New Managing Director for Celtic Offsite

A Managing Director has been appointed to lead a new social enterprise within the United Welsh Group.

Celtic Offsite will manufacture low carbon, timber frame homes from a new 28,000 sq. ft. factory in Caerphilly.

Neil Robins has been appointed to lead the team, bringing 25 years of experience in the development and operation of timber frame businesses.

Neil said:

“I am thrilled to join Celtic Offsite at the start of this new, exciting venture within the United Welsh Group. Not only will Celtic Offsite build homes of exceptional quality that are kind to the environment, we will also make a positive difference to the wider community with the jobs and training opportunities on offer.

Neil, who is from Ebbw Vale, added:

“I have delivered a few development projects for United Welsh over the years, including the build of Ty Silures, a development of nine apartments using energy efficient technology in West Cardiff. United Welsh are a great business to work with, passionate like I am about sustainability, and keeping true to their values. I’m delighted to join them.”

Celtic Offsite will provide affordable housing, building communities in partnership with contractors and developers using a Welsh supply chain including Welsh timber where possible, and local partners.

The Caerphilly factory will also include a training suite to provide skills development and apprenticeships for green construction jobs, training the next generation of workers to deliver more energy efficient homes.

Lynda Sagona, Group Chief Executive of United Welsh said:

“We are really pleased to welcome Neil to the United Welsh Group. He has a wealth of experience in timber frame manufacturing and importantly, he is also very much driven by our social purpose of making a difference to people and the communities where they live. It is great to welcome Neil on board.”

With over £2m of investment from Welsh Government’s Innovative Housing Programme, the Celtic Offsite factory is due to open later this year. It will manufacture high quality, sustainable timber frame structures complete with factory fitted insulation and windows to build up to 250 low carbon homes per annum.