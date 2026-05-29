New-Look Five-Year Regeneration Plan for Cardiff Neighbourhoods

A finalised regeneration strategy that sets out how investment and placemaking activity will be prioritised across Cardiff over the next five years has been approved.

The new framework has been developed to enhance the vitality and viability of Cardiff's neighbourhoods. It has been developed in line with Cardiff Council's Corporate Plan 2025–28 and the emerging Replacement Local Development Plan.

The Regeneration Strategy 2025–2030 provides a city-wide framework for regeneration, bringing together council policies and programmes into a single, co‑ordinated approach to supporting neighbourhoods, strengthening district and local centres and creating sustainable communities.

The council said it sets out a clear plan for how future placemaking projects will be designed and delivered, ensures funding and resources are allocated fairly across neighbourhoods, and strengthens efforts to secure additional investment and support from external organisations.

Public and stakeholder consultation took place on the draft strategy between December 2025 and February 2026, with residents, community groups, businesses and partners invited to share their views. In total, 780 responses were received, alongside targeted engagement with young people, third sector groups, equality groups and a wide range of organisations across the city.

As a result of the consultation, a number of revisions have been made to the strategy to improve clarity, strengthen delivery and better reflect the issues raised by respondents.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities Cllr Lee Bridgeman said:

“We've listened carefully to the feedback residents, communities and stakeholders shared during the consultation, and the strategy has been revised as a result. “The amended version is clearer, more accessible and puts a stronger emphasis on inclusive design, safety and community involvement. “This is about setting out a fair and transparent framework for regeneration that reflects what people have told us matters most, while helping guide future investment across the city.”

The amended strategy places a stronger emphasis on accessibility and inclusive design. It also includes clearer guidance on designing safer public spaces, covering issues such as lighting, visibility, natural surveillance and intuitive movement through neighbourhoods and centres.

Updates have also strengthened the strategy's focus on Cardiff's heritage, culture and local identity, with clearer commitments to protecting historic assets, supporting cultural venues and using placemaking to celebrate what makes different neighbourhoods distinctive.

In response to feedback around trust and engagement, the amended strategy sets out a clearer and more transparent approach to community involvement and co‑design, including how feedback will be used, how decisions will be explained, and how communities will continue to shape local placemaking plans as they are developed.

Alongside these changes, the strategy retains a strong focus on targeting regeneration where it can make the greatest difference. Detailed place‑based analysis continues to be used to understand levels of deprivation, community resilience and environmental need, helping guide future investment decisions.

The strategy will provide the framework for developing more detailed neighbourhood placemaking plans, with initial focus proposed for Adamsdown and Splott, Butetown and Cardiff Bay, and Plasnewydd.