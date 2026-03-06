New Local Growth Fund Investment to Boost Skills and Opportunities Across Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire is set to benefit from new investment aimed at supporting local jobs, skills, businesses.

Announced by the Welsh Government in October 2025, the Local Growth Fund will invest £547 million across Wales between 2026 and 2029. For the transition year of 2026/27, Monmouthshire County Council has received an indicative allocation to help deliver projects that directly address local needs and opportunities.

In 2026/27, Monmouthshire is expected to receive £1.25 million in capital funding, along with £532,000 in revenue funding. The council has developed a comprehensive local plan focused on strengthening the local economy, creating pathways to employment, and ensuring residents can access high-quality training and support.

The investment will be directed towards various projects designed to unlock growth, help businesses thrive, and support individuals at different stages of their working lives.

Key projects include GrowthSpace, which aims to unlock the economic potential of vacant, disused, or underutilised sites and premises through collaborative efforts, creating new opportunities for businesses and jobs. The Monmouthshire Skills Centre will establish a modern training hub equipped with industry-standard facilities, strengthening skills pathways and aiding residents in obtaining the qualifications that employers require

The programmes will also promote inclusive economic growth through targeted initiatives that help businesses and communities thrive.

This includes improving accessibility and skills to enhance Monmouthshire’s visitor economy, supporting food businesses in sustainable growth, and providing tailored advice to entrepreneurs, small businesses, social enterprises, and rural businesses.

A strong emphasis will be placed on helping individuals enter the workforce and building future skills. Dedicated programmes will offer employability support, training, and clear pathways into education, training, or employment, particularly for young people and underrepresented groups.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: