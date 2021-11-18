New Literature & Travel Festival Coming to Machynlleth Next Week

The market town of Machynlleth will host its inaugural, bilingual literary festival named Amdani, Fachynlleth! Literature & Travel Festival from November 26-28.

This first festival, translated to Let’s Go, Machynlleth! will pay homage to Jan Morris who was an award-winning Welsh historian, travel writer and author. She passed away in November last year, so this event will take place on the first anniversary since her death.

With her son Twm Morys’ blessing, and many of her author friends agreeing to take part, it will be a celebration of her life and achievements and attendees will hear from acclaimed speakers on the theme of travel in Wales and beyond.

Some of Jan’s sketches and paintings will also be on display for the first time ever, and artist Dan Llywelyn Hall will be unveiling a new portrait at the opening of the festival which will be on display all weekend.

Venues including the home of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) The Tabernacle and The Wynnstay Hotel are on board within the town.

Speakers confirmed for the bilingual event include:

Twm Morys, Jan’s son, writer, musician and poet, will formally open and close the festival and Simon Jenkins (The Guardian) will talk about the neglected architecture masterpieces of Wales, a subject close to Jan Morris’ heart.

There’s also Derek Johns, Jan Morris’ agent for 20 years, Paul Clements, literary journalist and author of five travel books, British writer Dea Birkett, who will discuss female travellers, Ursula Martin will tell the story of walking 5,500 miles through three winters, 14 countries and a pandemic, and many more.

Tickets are now on sale at £10 each and can be purchased from https://moma.cymru/en/whats-on/concerts-and-events/

Charles Dark, owner of The Wynnstay Hotel in Machynlleth who was instrumental in the festival’s creation, said:

“Bringing together some of the UK’s most knowledgeable and acclaimed travel and literature experts is extremely exciting. “This is very much a team effort between The Tabernacle and The Wynnstay, and we look forward to what is expected to be a weekend full of laughter, informative material and sharing of wonderful stories on the theme of travel. “On top of the speaker events, we will also have opportunities for attendees to chat to speakers at dedicated meals, as well as exhibitions so there will be something for everyone to enjoy. “I can’t thank the speakers enough for agreeing to take part, as they are the best of the best and we can’t wait to welcome them to the beautiful town of Machynlleth.”

For more information, please visit https://moma.cymru/en/whats-on/concerts-and-events/ or search @AmdaniFachynlleth on Facebook.