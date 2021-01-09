New Lettings at Llandough Trading Estate in Cardiff

Three of four recently-refurbished industrial units at the Llandough Trading Estate in Cardiff have been occupied following a spate of lettings in recent months.

The four industrial, distribution and trade counter units have been refurbished, including new roofing, decoration and the complete refurbishment of office accommodation.

Unit 20 has been leased to global medical manufacturer EKF Diagnostics on a three year lease, Unit 12 has been let on a five year lease to Cardiff Pottery Workshops, and Unit 13 has been let to Planet Gymnastics CIC on a 10 year lease. The units measure from 5,500 sq ft to 7,300 sq ft.

EKF Diagnostics manufactures a key component in the Covid-19 testing regime – PrimeStore MTM, which is used to transport a nasal swab with a patient’s sample from the point of care to the laboratory. PrimeStore MTM inactivates the sample so it is no longer ‘live’ and preserves the RNA that will be tested in the lab to determine whether the patient has COVID-19.

The company has its main manufacturing facility at Avon House, Penarth and urgently needed additional space nearby. Martyn Lewis of EKF Diagnostics, said:

“We wanted somewhere that could easily be adapted for our purposes and have enough space to ensure staff safety during their working day. We settled on Unit 20 pretty quickly.”

EKF has created more than 30 new jobs including production line operatives, and in customer services, purchasing, operations and logistics to cope with the demand for its product and expects to employ more staff in the short term as it settles into the new unit.

Mileway, the leading pan-European last mile logistics real estate company, and landlord for Llandough Trading Estate, worked closely with EKF, offering them a lease agreement that best supports their Covid-19 work.

Knight Frank and Jenkins Best are the joint letting agents for the 16.72 acre Llandough Trading Estate, which houses 22 industrial units on a prominent location fronting Penarth Road.

Tom Griffiths, in the Logistics & Industrial team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“The Llandough Trading Estate has a great location near to the city centre with good access to the motorway, and it’s a popular choice amongst national and local occupiers.”

Henry Best of Jenkins Best added:

“Nearby local occupiers include a mixture of trade counter, industrial, car showroom and retail occupiers, including Porsche, Ferrari, Maserati, Bathstore.com, 3D Flooring, SET Office Stationers and A Plant Hire.”

A limited number of units remain available at Llandough Trading Estate, ranging from 6,000 sq ft to 6,500 sq ft. Further details are available from Knight Frank or Jenkins Best.