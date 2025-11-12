New Leisure Centre Taking Shape on Newport’s Riverfront Site

Continuing groundworks on Newport's new leisure and wellbeing centre mean it's now possible to see some of its features.

Contractors Wynne Construction moved onto to the site in November 2024 and, following some enablement work, building began in earnest in January.

Foundations are now in place including digging out the swimming pools and the basement where the plant will be installed.

Over the next month, reinforced concreting, waterproofing and insulating will continue along with other essential works including the start of putting in the superstructure concrete frame and reinforced concrete works to continue generally.

The new centre will include a modern leisure pool, with fun elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment, as well as a teaching pool for children’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions.

It will also have modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite and large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.

The new centre will be one of the UK's first fossil fuel-free mixed use leisure centres, powered exclusively by low carbon electricity.

More than 55 per cent of the costs are being met by external funding including the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and from the UK Government.

The project has experienced a minor delay after remains of a former canal retaining wall were uncovered during excavation earlier this year. Work was paused in line with planning conditions to allow archaeological experts to record the findings before construction resumed. As a result, completion is now expected in the autumn rather than late summer, with fit-out to follow. A confirmed opening date will be announced nearer the time.