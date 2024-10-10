New Leisure Centre in City Centre Moves a Step Closer

Newport Councils’ Cabinet has agreed a proposal which means the city’s new leisure and wellbeing centre can move to the construction stage which is anticipated to begin in November.

The new leisure facility, which will be located on the riverfront in the city centre, will include a modern leisure pool with fun elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment. There will also be a teaching pool for children’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions, modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite, and a large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.

It is set to be one of the UK’s first net zero leisure centres, powered entirely by electricity from renewable sources to make it future proof. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

In a nod to the previous facility, the new centre will include salvaged timber and glass from Newport Centre, which will be used to create items such as tables, tiles and other design elements.

“Newport is the fastest growing city in Wales, and we know, from surveys and conversations with our residents, that they’re looking forward to the new leisure facility” said Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council. “We see this new centre as a space for communities, for wellbeing and for young people to enjoy themselves in a safe, fun environment.”

Currently, more than 55 per cent of the new leisure centre's cost comes from external funding from the Welsh and UK governments.

Cabinet approved an additional £600,000 of council finance for the project to enable it to move to the construction stage soon.