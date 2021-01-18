New Legislation to Ensure Workplaces and Shops are Safer

Businesses in Wales will have to carry out a specific coronavirus risk assessment under new Welsh Government legislation.

These risk assessments will be the starting point for implementing the reasonable measures that are required to be taken to minimise exposure to the coronavirus on premises open to the public and in workplaces.

This involves considering issues such as:

whether ventilation is adequate;

hygiene;

ensuring physical distancing is taking place;

use of PPE and face coverings.

It will also include considering how employers maximise the number of people who can work from home.

The highly contagious new strain of the virus means we have had to look again at the rules regulating workplaces and premises that remain open to the public.

During his weekly press conference last week the First Minister thanked businesses for all their efforts to ensure their premises are safe places to work and visit.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: