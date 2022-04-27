New Legal Director Appointed at Castle Green Homes

CASTLE Green Homes has appointed Chris Grady to the new role of legal director in support of its continued growth.

Prior to joining the St Asaph-based homebuilder, Chris was a partner at Weightmans in Liverpool.

Chris, who joined the business in April, is currently running the in-house legal department in a solo capacity, which he acknowledges is one of the challenges he faces in his new role.

Chris explained,

It will be a balancing act managing the legal requirements of the different departments and managing external providers of legal services involved with the sale of new homes. A typical day will include meetings and discussions with the land team, dealing with transactional files and working with the technical and sales teams to assist with any of their legal needs. Castle Green Homes were previously a client of mine at Weightmans and I knew the company and their team well. When I was approached about becoming their legal director it felt like the right move and I’m excited about getting involved in new projects with my new colleagues and being part of their ambitious growth plans.

Castle Green recently revealed a fifth set of record results for its last financial year. The number of homes legally completed in the 12 months to March 31, 2022, was up nearly a third to 280, while turnover climbed almost 45% to £78 million.

Over the last 12 months, Castle Green has increased its directly employed workforce by more than a quarter and as the business continues to grow, Chris will require additional support.

He added,

Over the next five years I envisage there will be further recruitment enabling us to build a full service in-house legal team.

Chris completed a law degree at Liverpool John Moores University, followed by a post-graduate legal practice course at the college of Law, Chester.

He joined Mace & Jones in their residential development team in October 2007. The company merged with Weightmans in 2011 and five years later Chris was promoted to partner.

Chris, 43, from Liverpool, said:

My advice to anyone starting out is to understand the client’s business as much as you can – don’t just treat it as a ‘just a property transaction’, build a rapport with the client and understand its needs. The more you understand a client’s business the better service you will be able to give.

Gwyn Jones, chief executive of Castle Green Homes, said: