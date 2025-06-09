New Leadership to Drive Digital Standards Across Welsh Public Services

The Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS) has appointed two influential leaders to accelerate the adoption of high-quality digital standards across Wales' public sector.

Jemima Monteith-Thomas has been named the new Head of Standards and Product at CDPS, and Rebecca Godfrey, Interim Chief Executive Officer at the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA), has been appointed as Chair of the Digital and Data Standards Board for Wales.

These appointments come at a critical time as Wales continues to embed the Digital Service Standard for Wales — 12 principles that define what good, user-centred digital public services should look like. The Standard underpins the Welsh Government’s wider Digital Strategy for Wales, aimed at building services that are simple, secure, and designed around user needs.

“Using digital service standards makes designing and delivering great public services in Wales easier,” said Jemima Monteith-Thomas, Head of Standards and Product at CDPS. “I’m looking forward to driving awareness and adoption of the Digital Service Standard and other endorsed standards. I’m particularly excited to be working alongside Rebecca, whose experience at the WRA will bring valuable insight.”

The Digital and Data Standards Board, convened by CDPS and mandated by Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Evans, plays a pivotal role in championing digital standards and facilitating their use across sectors. The board brings together voices from across public services in Wales to promote alignment, share best practices, and adapt other existing standards to the Welsh context.

Rebecca Godfrey takes over the role of Chair from former WRA CEO Dyfed Alsop, continuing the board’s work to embed consistent and high-impact standards across the digital ecosystem in Wales.