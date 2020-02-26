New Law Provides Greater Security for Renters in Wales

People in Wales who rent their home will have a guaranteed minimum of 12 months’ protection against eviction at the start of a new tenancy if they have not breached the terms of their contract under a new law unveiled by the Welsh Government.

Amongst other things, the Bill will increase to six months the period at the start of a new let during which a landlord’s notice cannot be issued. It will also increase the minimum notice period a landlord must give when seeking to end a contract where there has been no breach of its terms from two months to six months.

Combined, these changes will provide 12 months’ security of occupation for contract holders where there is no breach of contract.

Landlords’ property rights will continue to be protected through the retention of their ability to issue a possession notice with a shorter notice period – one month – if the contract has been breached.

The proposed change in the law is designed to provide greater security for people who rent their home, particularly those who live in the private rented sector, whilst also enabling landlords to regain possession of their property, when necessary, in a timely manner.

The Bill amends the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 – one of the most significant pieces of legislation to be passed by the Senedd – which will directly affect the lives of over one million people who rent their home in Wales.

Should the Bill be passed by Members of the Senedd, it is anticipated the new law will come into force in the spring of 2021.

Housing Minister, Julie James said: