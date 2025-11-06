New Laser Tag Attraction Launches with Support from This is Wrecsam

Wrexham’s growing leisure and visitor offer has seen the addition of Wrexham Laser Tag at Commonwood Leisure.

The project has been supported with £15,000 of funding from This is Wrecsam through their Key Fund supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

Nicola Sawford of Stori Brymbo and This is Wrecsam board member said:

“Since 2012, Commonwood has developed from a small fishery to a sector leading outdoor leisure and glamping destination, enhanced now with the addition of the laser tag. The Dunn family, who won North Wales Caravan and Camping Site of the Year in 2023, continue to develop the site and contribute hugely to Wrexham’s tourism economy.”

Set within the grounds of Commonwood Leisure, the venue offers sessions for up to 20 players with a mix of game modes including Team Battle, Capture the Flag and Last Man Standing.

After the action, guests can relax at the on site Acorn Pizzeria and Bar, or extend their stay with the range of accommodation available, including glamping pods and family lodges.

The attraction is already proving popular, welcoming families, schools and local businesses looking for something different. Beyond the fun, the project contributes to local employment, boosts visitor numbers and enhances Wrexham’s growing reputation as a destination for adventure, creativity and community spirit, said This is Wrecsam.

“This is exactly the kind of project that captures what Wrexham is all about — imagination, investment and opportunity,” Nicola added. “We are thrilled, as This is Wrecsam, to play a part in helping it grow.”

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, said:

“As a council we’ve helped allocate millions of pounds of UK Shared Prosperity Funding (SPF) to local projects, and this is another great example of how we’re using the fund to support businesses here in Wrexham. “Tourism is hugely important for the county borough, and it’s fantastic to see SPF initiatives helping to strengthen the local tourism offer.”

The This is Wrecsam Key Fund has received £150,000 from Wrexham Council via the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.