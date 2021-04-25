New Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation Business Opens in Newport

A Newport born businessman has returned to the region to open a kitchen and bathroom renovation company.

Jamie Curtis has leased a workshop unit on Maes Glas Industrial Estate in the city to manufacture and install the made to measure kitchen worktops, doors, and splashbacks for TREND Transformations across South Wales.

The launch of the new business marks the start of a new career for Jamie who joined his father’s double glazing and home improvements business, before moving away and spending 18 years at the Ford Motor Company working in managerial roles in their sales, marketing, and aftersales division.

Explaining his decision to choose to start his own business, Jamie said,

“I wanted a career change, and after some extensive research I identified this opportunity to own my business back here in Wales, within an international organisation, thereby benefiting from their superior product range and excellent reputation. TREND have been very supportive, and we are already making appointments and taking bookings from households across South Wales.”

Jamie has already employed two experienced kitchen fitters and purchased an electric van that has been extensively refurbished so that it is a complete mobile showroom enabling him to go to his customers rather than them to him, which has proved to be very beneficial during the pandemic.