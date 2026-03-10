New Joint Cadet Centre Opens in South Wales

Air and army cadets in Ebbw Vale have moved into their new £900,000 Joint Cadet Centre (JCC).

The former Army Cadet Force building on Beaufort Road has been extended and reconfigured to create a new Joint Cadet Centre for use by both army and air cadets in the town.

The project, undertaken by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, is the latest development in the Reserve Estate Optimisation Programme (REOP) in Wales, which aims to modernise existing cadet centres and create new, efficient facilities to benefit today’s cadets.

The building was officially opened by the Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE on St David’s Day.

The ceremony included the opening of a time capsule from 1993, when 1158 (Ebbw Vale) Squadron, No 1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets, moved into their now redundant former home at Plantation Row.

The time capsule was opened by the then Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Angela Edwards. Items included coins and paperwork from the 1990s.

The reconfigured cadet centre includes classrooms, offices, a drill hall, dedicated stores and modernised kitchen and ablutions.

Phil Young, RFCA for Wales, Head of Estates said, “REOP continues to deliver improvements to the cadet experience across Wales and the wider UK. This scheme is a great example of how rationalisation of the estate can bring tangible benefits to the local cadet detachments as well as supporting the wider aims of the Strategic Defence Review.”

The Strategic Defence Review released in June 2025 sets out a vision for the future including expanding the Cadet Forces by 30% by 2030.

Second Lieutenant Greg McFarlane, Commander of Ebbw Vale detachment of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force, said:

“The new upgraded Joint Cadet Centre building at Ebbw Vale is fantastic news for the present and future young people of the local area; this will allow them to experience all of the activities on offer from the Army Cadet Force and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. “The building has been upgraded and extended, giving the cadets and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers an up-to-date, pleasant and modern environment to conduct training. “The investment in the local area is very welcomed, and this should help increase the interest of the young people to look at the opportunity on offer, and in due course grow the numbers of cadets attending the Army Cadet Force and RAF Air Cadets.”

Flying Officer Daniel Eacott, Officer Commanding 1158 (Ebbw Vale) Squadron, said: